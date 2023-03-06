Unstoppable Kylian Mbappe

Paris, March 5

Kylian Mbappe became Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading scorer when he netted in added time of the 4-2 win over Nantes in the French league. Producing the sixth and last goal of the match gave Mbappe his 201st goal for PSG and eclipsed Edinson Cavani’s record.

The third consecutive win moved PSG 11 points clear at the top of the standings.

Mbappe missed several chances for the milestone goal in the last five minutes. Then he collected a pass from Timothee Pembele, quickly turned toward the goal and fired home with a left-footed shot. PSG fans chanted Mbappe’s name amid fireworks and he was later presented with a trophy marking the achievement. “I was still a young player when I arrived here. I’ve learned a lot here,” Mbappe said after his 247th game with PSG. “I play to write history, and I always said that I want to do it here, in France, in its capital city,” he added.

Barca edge Valencia

Madrid: Barcelona kept their title-chasing momentum by beating Valencia 1-0 and increasing their lead over Real Madrid in the Spanish league. Raphinha scored a first-half winner for Barcelona, who missed a penalty from Ferran Torres early in the second half and then saw defender Ronald Araujo sent off.

Diego Simeone reached a new milestone for coaching longevity after overseeing a club-record 613th match for Atletico Madrid. And his players gave him every reason to keep on going after putting on their best attacking display of the season in a 6-1 rout of Sevilla. The big win lifted Atletico above Real Sociedad and into third place in the Spanish league. — AP