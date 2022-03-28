Upadhyaya and George win Polish Open titles

New Delhi: Shuttlers Kiran George and Anupama Upadhyaya won the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively, at the Polish Open International Challenge in Arlamow today. George retained the title after defeating Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei 21-15 21-14, while Upadhyaya prevailed over fellow Indian Aditi Bhatt 17-21 21-14 21-17.

New Delhi

DGC Open: Sandhu loses in playoff, finishes second

Golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu came agonisingly close to winning the inaugural DGC Open before going down in the playoffs as Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong claimed his maiden Asian Tour title. Sandhu (71) and Nitithorn (73) produced a birdie each in the 18th hole to finish 7-under, forcing a playoff.

New Delhi

Boxer Mandeep Jangra wins 3rd professional bout

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra (61kg) won his third professional bout by clinching a Technical Knockout (TKO) against local Brandon Sandoval in Plant City, Florida.

Jeddah

Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Red Bull today and scored his first points of the season with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc a close second. Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari.

Amsterdam

Eriksen scores on return as Dutch beat Denmark 4-2

Christian Eriksen scored moments after entering as a substitute for Denmark against Netherlands to make a dream return in his first international match since his cardiac arrest during the European Championship in June. Netherlands won 4-2. Harry Kane moved level with Bobby Charlton in second place on the all-time England men’s scoring chart in a 2-1 victory against Switzerland.

Miami

Miami Open: Hurkacz advances, Murray stopped

Hubert Hurkacz beat Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(5) 6-2 to keep his title defence going at the Miami Open. Agencies