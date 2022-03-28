Upadhyaya and George win Polish Open titles

New Delhi: Shuttlers Kiran George and Anupama Upadhyaya won the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively, at the Polish Open International Challenge in Arlamow today. George retained the title after defeating Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei 21-15 21-14, while Upadhyaya prevailed over fellow Indian Aditi Bhatt 17-21 21-14 21-17.
New Delhi
DGC Open: Sandhu loses in playoff, finishes second
Golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu came agonisingly close to winning the inaugural DGC Open before going down in the playoffs as Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong claimed his maiden Asian Tour title. Sandhu (71) and Nitithorn (73) produced a birdie each in the 18th hole to finish 7-under, forcing a playoff.
New Delhi
Boxer Mandeep Jangra wins 3rd professional bout
Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra (61kg) won his third professional bout by clinching a Technical Knockout (TKO) against local Brandon Sandoval in Plant City, Florida.
Jeddah
Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Red Bull today and scored his first points of the season with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc a close second. Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari.
Amsterdam
Eriksen scores on return as Dutch beat Denmark 4-2
Christian Eriksen scored moments after entering as a substitute for Denmark against Netherlands to make a dream return in his first international match since his cardiac arrest during the European Championship in June. Netherlands won 4-2. Harry Kane moved level with Bobby Charlton in second place on the all-time England men’s scoring chart in a 2-1 victory against Switzerland.
Miami
Miami Open: Hurkacz advances, Murray stopped
Hubert Hurkacz beat Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(5) 6-2 to keep his title defence going at the Miami Open. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration at doorstep on lines of Kejriwal's Delhi model
Shares a video message to this effect
Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh
According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired