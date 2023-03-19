UPW spin MI's world around

PTI

Navi Mumbai, March 18

UP Warriorz snapped Mumbai Indians’ winning run in the Women’s Premier League with a five-wicket victory here today.

On a surface where the ball turned a lot and was also holding up, England’s star left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (3/15) led the way with her excellent bowling as UPW bundled out MI for 127.

As many as 18 of the 20 overs were bowled by the spinners when MI batted — which is a WPL record.

In reply, UPW completed the job with three balls to spare. Grace Harris (39) and Tahlia McGrath (38) were the main contributors with the bat for UPW, while Deepti Sharma (13 not out) and Player of the Match Ecclestone (16 not out) also played vital knocks.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 127 all out in 20 overs (Matthews 35, Wong 32; Ecclestone 3/15); UP Warriorz: 129/5 in 19.3 overs (Harris 39, McGrath 38; Kerr 2/22).

Devine intervention

Mumbai: Sophie Devine lit up the Mumbai skyline with an astonishing 36-ball 99 as Royal Challengers Bangalore made short work of a 189-run target for an eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants.

It rained sixes as RCB breezed past the target with as many as 27 balls to spare and keep their slim playoff hopes alive with a second successive victory.

Devine played an innings that will go down as one of the finest in the history of the T20 format. During her stay in the middle, Devine struck eight towering sixes and nine fours.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants: 188/4 in 20 overs (Wolvaardt 68, Gardner 41; Patil 2/17); Royal Challengers Bangalore: 189/2 in 15.3 overs (Devine 99, Mandhana 37).