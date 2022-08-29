Urvashi Rautela attends India vs Pakistan match but Rishabh Pant was not playing; Internet flooded with funny memes

Chandigarh, August 29
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets and then smashed an unbeaten 33 to seal a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament in Dubai on Sunday. India won the match and opting to bowl first in the much awaited clash.
It was in the 10 th over, the camera cut to the VIP box where fans saw Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela. Urvashi has been in news for her statements related to Rishabh Pant who are rumoured to be dating in the past.
The moment Urvashi was seen in the stands, netizens flooded the twitter with hilarious memes.
Urvashi some Urvashi— MUSKAN 🇵🇰 (@Musskkaan) August 28, 2022
Days before Today ☕😂
On insta#INDvsPAK #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/IikhZMgTt8
#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCup #Rishabpant #UrvashiRautela— Green Earth (@OnlySinghIndian) August 28, 2022
After watching today's matchahatma Gandhi be like:- pic.twitter.com/ooR4UXeDSd
I can't 😂🤣😭😭🤣#INDvPAK #Urvashirautela & #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/NSRzvOYu64— Kangana Ranaut 🇮🇳 (@kanganaRanautFP) August 28, 2022
#UrvashiRautela#IndiaVsPakistan#INDvPAK— Gautam Dhenwal (@Gautam56110455) August 28, 2022
During timeout Rishabh pant 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/8gCELKMR65
Urvashi Rautela looking for someone??😂😂#UrvashiRautela #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/Ght5NmIqEn— Akhand Pratap Tiwari (@im_akhand) August 28, 2022
Rishabh pant expression after spotting Urvashi Rautela at match today 😂#indiawonthematch #indvspak #rishabhpant #urvashirautela #cricketmemes pic.twitter.com/jUIjAulX01— Infoadda (@infoadaa12) August 28, 2022
