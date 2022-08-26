US not open to Djokovic

PTI

New York, August 25

Novak Djokovic will not play in the US Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against Covid and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter today, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.” Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

The 35-year-old Serbian owns 21 Majors, one behind Rafael Nadal for the men’s record. Three of Djokovic’s Slam trophies came at the US Open — in 2011, 2015 and 2018. Foreign citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid are currently unable to enter the US or Canada, and Djokovic has said he won’t get the shots, even if that prevents him from playing in certain tournaments.

Among the other players who will not be at the US Open for various reasons are No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev, the 2020 runner-up in New York; 2016 champion Angelique Kerber; 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova; Gael Monfils and Reilly Opelka.

Serving peace

New York: Coco Gauff’s shoes carried the message ‘Play for Peace’ as she joined Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and other tennis stars in a pre-US Open exhibition event that helped generate more than $1 million for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

“You guys all know me: I like to speak out when it’s right,” Gauff said after teaming with former player John McEnroe in a mixed doubles match against Nadal and Swiatek. “I’m glad that I was able to be a part of this.”

The US Tennis Association said 100% of proceeds from sales of tickets to its ‘Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition’ in Louis Armstrong Stadium went to an international non-profit organisation. Other players participating included Ukrainian pros Dayana Yastremska and Katarina Zavatska, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, Carlos Alcaraz, Maria Sakkari, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula.

“It really means a lot to see so many people supporting Ukraine,” Zavatska told the crowd, noting that it was her country’s Independence Day. “I really hope and I wish that next year we will celebrate this day in freedom.” — AP

US Open qualifiers: Yuki advances

New York: India’s Yuki Bhambri advanced to the men’s singles second round after a hard-fought win over Moldovan Radu Albot in the US Open qualifiers here. However, the country’s highest-ranked men’s singles player, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Sumit Nagal made early exits after losing their respective qualifying matches in straight sets. Bhambri, ranked world No. 552, downed a higher-ranked Albot (107) 7-6(4) 6-4 in a match that lasted one hour and 34 minutes.