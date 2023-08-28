 US Open 2023: Defending champ Carlos Alcaraz returns as a favourite of fans, but not of oddsmakers : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • US Open 2023: Defending champ Carlos Alcaraz returns as a favourite of fans, but not of oddsmakers

US Open 2023: Defending champ Carlos Alcaraz returns as a favourite of fans, but not of oddsmakers

Alcaraz is scheduled to play Dominik Koepfer on Tuesday night

US Open 2023: Defending champ Carlos Alcaraz returns as a favourite of fans, but not of oddsmakers

Alcaraz Carlos. Photo: Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters



New York, August 28

Carlos Alcaraz wishes he could go a little more unnoticed as he tries to move around the home of the US Open.

That’s not possible, of course. New York is the last place to find quiet when you’re the star of the show, and even at just 20 years old, it appears the Spaniard is already that in tennis.

He may not be the favourite of the oddsmakers despite being the defending champion — Novak Djokovic is back, after all — but he certainly seems to be a popular choice among fans.

They will have to wait one more day to watch him. Alcaraz isn’t on the schedule on Monday for the first day of play, when top-ranked Iga Swiatek opens her title defence in the afternoon and both 19-year-old Coco Gauff and Djokovic play at night.

Alcaraz is scheduled to play Dominik Koepfer on Tuesday night, providing an extra day to set aside the distractions and hype that were already starting even before he won the title last year and have snowballed since.

“Well, my life changed a lot, a lot,” Alcaraz said this week with a smile. “Probably it’s a different life, talking about the way that I’m more, let’s say, famous. A lot of people are starting to know my name after the US Open last year, for example.”                

His victory over Casper Ruud made Alcaraz the first teenager to win the US Open men’s title since Pete Sampras in 1990. Sampras, though, didn’t immediately shoot to stardom, not with John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors still around and Andre Agassi having already burst onto the scene.

But with Roger Federer retired and countryman Rafael Nadal sidelined since January because of injuries, Alcaraz has quickly picked up many of their fans along with his own, a fact he quickly discovered when he returned to New York and noticed how many people recognized him when he went to restaurants or golf courses.

“Sometimes I like it; sometimes no,” Alcaraz said. “Sometimes you want to feel like a normal guy, to walk normally. ... Yeah, I wish some days to be someone not recognized at all. But it’s going to be impossible. I have to enjoy that part as well. But sometimes it makes difficult.”   

But he’s clearly enjoying it. He played a point with NBA star Jimmy Butler during a charity event to raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine, then on Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day booted a goal with an oversized tennis ball and teamed with Swiatek to win a soccer volleyball point.

Still, it’s his real tennis that spectators can’t wait to see. Alcaraz’s crowd-pleasing style, the huge whacks with his forehand and deft touch on his drop shots, had Djokovic and McEnroe marveling right along with everyone else.

“This guy is amazing. Electric,” said McEnroe, now an ESPN analyst. He called Alcaraz “the most complete 20-year-old I’ve ever seen, and that includes Novak and Roger and Rafa.”            

That’s led Alcaraz to a tour-high 53 wins this season and six titles, including a second major trophy when he edged Djokovic at Wimbledon. He is coming off a loss, though, beaten by Djokovic in a Cincinnati final that went three sets and nearly four hours.

That victory, along with his men’s-record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, are likely the reasons Djokovic is the tournament favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. He and Alcaraz have met in the last two Grand Slam tournaments, and though they couldn’t do it in New York until the Sept. 10 final, the 36-year-old from Serbia won’t wait long to check out his new rival.

“He’s definitely one of the best players in the world the last couple years,” Djokovic said. “Sure, there’s always an eye that follows him from my team, from any other team. I know that the same goes for me, probably.” (AP)

#Carlos Alcaraz #Tennis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Vikram lander observes temperature variation on lunar surface, records high of 70 degree Celsius

2
Musings

The train going home

3
Nation

Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

4
Punjab

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

5
Nation

UK: Indian-origin women given radioactive chapatis in 1969 medical trial

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gets emotional as 'Gadar 2' becomes third highest-grossing Hindi film, surpasses 'KGF2',

7
World

Japan to shoot for moon on Monday

8
Haryana

Pressure mounts, Haryana minister Sandeep Singh on way out?

9
Chandigarh

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

10
Sports

Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

Don't Miss

View All
The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Top News

Shobha yatra LIVE: Nuh weras a deserted look; heavy security deployed

Shobha yatra LIVE: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

Authorities have denied permission for the yatra on Monday i...

Right-wing leaders in Gurugram put under house arrest in view of shobha yatra

Right-wing leaders in Gurugram put under house arrest in view of shobha yatra

Leaders says it is an ‘attack on the faith of Hindus’, done ...

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula, video surfaces

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

FIR registered

Two students die by suicide in Kota within 5 hours

2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota in 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months

Both had scored low marks in tests

Punjab cabinet approves reduction in discretionary grants of CM, ministers and Speaker

Punjab cabinet approves reduction in discretionary grants of CM, ministers

20 new posts have been approved in the Governance Reforms de...


Cities

View All

Several MC departments yet to meet recovery targets

Several MC departments yet to meet recovery targets

Garbage lifting stalled in city as compactor vehicles lying defunct

Birthday party row: Family members of suspects booked with gangster seek justice, impartial probe

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO reviews preparations for Rakhar Punya mela in Baba Bakala

Potholed Vallah road gives bumpy ride to commuters

1,807 medallists to get ~6 cr cash prizes

1,807 Punjab medallists to get Rs 6 cr cash prizes

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Lawrence Bishnoi getting special treatment

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula, video surfaces

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

The Tribune impact: To free Chandigarh parks of encroachments, teams formed; survey from today

Chandigarh: Amid feasibility concerns, 2nd green corridor work allotted

Chandigarh: F&CC meeting today; dog vans, laying paver blocks on agenda

Chandigarh Art Gallery sculptures to be showcased at G20 meet in Delhi

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

Delhi BJP, AAP in war of words over G20 makeover funding

High Court takes cognisance of minor’s sexual assault by suspended Delhi Government officer

Abohar farmers to gherao Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi tomorrow

Ahead of G20 meet, Metro stations defaced with anti-India graffiti

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Two labourers buried alive as roof collapses in Phillaur

1 held for firing at club, firearms seized in Jalandhar

Pathankot land scam: Officials behind transfer of land in 2011 under lens

Kapurthala native Gurshinder Singh Ghotra dies in Canada accident

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

High Court puts Punjab MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke on notice on elderly Canadian NRI's plea

Ward Watch Ward No 25: Ludhiana Civic body fails to check sewage woes at Ganpati Vihar, other areas

890-gm heroin seized in Ludhiana, 4 held

Ludhiana resident loses Rs 1.87 lakh after fraudsters sent him link to pay Rs 2

Police nab scrap dealer for storing bio-medical waste

Police nab scrap dealer for storing bio-medical waste

Punjab farmers oppose new hunting rules

Bribery allegations against Rajpura tehsildar: SDM finds video misleading

Student’s body recovered from Bhakra canal