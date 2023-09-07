US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter men’s doubles semifinals

IANS

New York, September 7

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the men’s doubles semi-finals of the US Open 2023 tennis tournament here.

The Indo-Australian pair, seeded sixth in the competition, beat the American duo of Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons 7-6 (12-10), 6-1 in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and 30 minutes at the Flushing Meadows.

“Even though it was a little cloudy, the conditions here drain you,” Rohan Bopanna was quoted as saying by olympics.com. “The first set was very crucial for us.”

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will face the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert for a place in the final.

“We have a tough match coming up, Herbert and Mahut have won all the Grand Slams in the doubles,” Bopanna pointed out. “They are very, very experienced and are playing some great tennis. But the way we are playing, we know we have a fantastic shot.”

The 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden made their second consecutive Grand Slam semi-finals. The Indo-Australian pair had reached the last four of the men’s doubles at Wimbledon in July.

Earlier, Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the mixed doubles on Monday.