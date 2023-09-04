US open: Alcaraz made to work, Medvedev keeps it simple

NEW YORK, September 3

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz aced his first real test at the US Open on Saturday, powering past Britain’s Daniel Evans, while women’s second seed Aryna Sabalenka schooled France’s Clara Burel to move into the fourth round of the year’s final Grand Slam.

Ons Jabeur beat Marie Bouzkova 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3. USA TODAY Sports

There were also lessons learned about grit under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights as fifth seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur gutted out a 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 win over Czech Marie Bouzkova. Battling respiratory issues, Jabeur had complained she felt like a zombie during her first two matches but came back from the dead in a late night three-hour thriller to fend off Bouzkova, who also showed she is made of tough stuff playing with a heavily strapped groin.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev once again worked the US Open graveyard shift, beating in-form Sebastian Baez 6-2 6-2 7-6(6) to end the Argentine’s 12-match winning streak. It was the second consecutive match Medvedev started one day and finished it the next.

While not quite yet back to his best, Alcaraz’s form and confidence have been building with each match as he bids to become the first man to defend his US Open title since Roger Federer won five straight from 2004 to 2008.

Against the 26th seeded Evans the 20-year-old Spaniard mixed moments of brilliance with lapses in focus but was never really threatened on his way to 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3 win. Alcaraz’s victory contributed to a brutal day for the British contingent with only young gun Jack Draper preventing a third round wipeout with a 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 win over American wild card Michael Mmoh. Top-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie, was dumped out 6-3 6-4 6-3 by Italian Matteo Arnaldi while American Peyton Stearns pushed the last British woman Katie Boulter to the exit with a 6-4 6-3 win.

In contrast to the British woes it was another bright day for the home fans as third seed Jessica Pegula led another American push into the last-16, stopping Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-4 4-6 6-2. — Reuters

#Carlos Alcaraz #England #France #Tennis