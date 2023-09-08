 US Open: Aryna Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • US Open: Aryna Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

US Open: Aryna Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

The second seed beats Madison Keys 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5)

US Open: Aryna Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka in action during her semi-final match against Madison Keys of the US at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, United States, on September 7, 2023. Reuters



New York, September 8

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka staged a Grand Slam fight back for the ages to rock Madison Keys 0-6 7-6(1) 7-6(5) on Thursday to deny the home crowd the all-American US Open women’s final they had been dreaming of.

Sabalenka will now try to heap even more disappointment on US tennis fans in Saturday’s final when she takes on Coco Gauff, who beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 7-5 in a match halted for nearly an hour when an environmental activist glued his feet to the floor of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A giddy capacity crowd waving US flags were ready to celebrate getting the final they hoped for when Keys bageled the Belarusian in the opening set and was 5-3 up in the second, serving for a spot in the final.

But Sabalenka had other ideas.

Her fight back began by breaking Keys to get back to 5-4 and continuing the match. It would end two tie-breaks later with the Belarusian walking off court into her second Grand Slam final of the season.

In a contest featuring two of the biggest hitters in the women’s game, it was Keys coming out with guns blazing to dominate the Belarusian, who will take over as world number one when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Soaking up the energy of the home crowd, the 17th seed unleashed a barrage of winners and broke Sabalenka three times to open the match 6-0.

Keys broke the Australian Open champion for a fourth time for a 2-1 lead in the second, leaving a frustrated Sabalenka screaming and smashing her racquet.

But with Keys serving for a place in the final the Sabalenka who players fear finally appeared.

The Belarusian got her first break of match as the set went to a tie-break which she won 7-1, sending the contest to a third set that minutes earlier no one saw coming.

With the tension rising so did the quality of the match, the players trading breaks in a tight third set that came down to a super tie-breaker which Sabalenka again dominated 10-5.

For Keys, who played in the last all-American women’s final in 2017, losing to Sloane Stephens, is was a missed opportunity to return to her home final that left her in tears.

“I think everyone at the start of the tournament would obviously be really, really excited to be in the semis,” said an emotional Keys. “Right now it sucks.

“I just think being able to take this and turn it to a positive is really possible.

“There is still a lot to be proud of and still tons of tennis to play this season.” Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police arrest drug trafficker who sent swimmers to collect 50-kg heroin consignment from Pakistan

2
Punjab

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

3
India

Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura, Congress Kerala

4
Trending

UPI ATM unveiled: Get ready for hassle-free, cardless cash withdrawals

5
Trending

160-kg woman falls from bed in Thane; disaster teams, fire brigade rush to heave her back

6
India

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

7
World

Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar lander SLIM into space

8
Himachal

Supreme Court upholds validity of Himachal law that imposes tax on vehicles carrying passengers free of cost

9
J & K

Apples, ‘chapatis’, fence cutters among recoveries from terrorists shot dead in Poonch

10
Himachal

IIT-Mandi director's remark 'cloudbursts, landslides in Himachal because people eat meat' slammed by Congress

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...

US media upset over lack of access at Modi-Biden bilateral

US media upset over lack of access at Modi-Biden bilateral

The issue of media access had become a tug of war between th...

Congress chief Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President; Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda get invite

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President

All chief ministers have been invited to the dinner

It's special as son-in-law of India: Rishi Sunak on visit to Delhi for G20

It's special as son-in-law of India, Rishi Sunak says on visit to Delhi for G20

Says he is ‘heading to G20 with a clear focus’

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today, counting starts

Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura, Congress Kerala

The seven seats are Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Amritsar: Import of dry fruits, fresh fruits via Attari-Wagah border doubles

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Upcoming film Mission Raniganj retains fizz despite title change

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Bathinda: Cop found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Chandigarh: Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

Chandigarh: 23-year-old held for raping minor

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at Bapu Dham Colony

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils' housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Jalandhar brothers' suicide: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Sikh scholar Prithipal Singh Kapur passes away

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held