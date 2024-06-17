US Open: Bryson DeChambeau powers three clear

Pinehurst, June 16

Bryson DeChambeau brushed off hip issues to move three shots clear at the top of the US Open third round leaderboard on Saturday, setting up a potential mouth-watering showdown with world No. 3 Rory McIlroy.

On another steamy afternoon at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, DeChambeau recovered from an early bogey and troublesome hip that required treatment mid-round to return a 3-under 67 to lead Frenchman Matthieu Pavon (69), Patrick Cantlay (70) and McIlroy (69) by three.

McIlroy, bidding to end a decade-long Major drought, may be one of golf’s most popular figures but the big-hitting DeChambeau has evolved into one of the most entertaining and has enjoyed the backing of huge crowds at Pinehurst.

There will also be some golf politics and bragging rights at stake with 2020 US Open winner DeChambeau now playing on the Saudi backed LIV Golf tour and McIlroy one of the most vocal critics of the renegade circuit.

It will mark the 10th time McIlroy has appeared in the top-three going into the final round of a Major while DeChambeau has played some best golf at the Grand Slams finishing runner-up at last month’s PGA Championship. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Grand Slam Tournament #Tennis #US Open Tennis Championships