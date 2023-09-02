US Open: Champion picks up steam

NEW YORK, September 1

Carlos Alcaraz moved into the US Open third round with an entertaining 6-3 6-1 7-6(4) win over Lloyd Harris in a match that also revealed a lack of sharpness which the Spaniard will need to rectify if he is to successfully defend his crown. Some dazzling shot-making from the world No. 1 had the crowd on its feet but behind the fun-filled evening were some worrying flaws as Alcaraz piled up 29 unforced errors and showed a lack of concentration at key moments.

Even while not at his best Alcaraz could rely on raw talent and a vast repertoire of shots to see off the 177th ranked South African. But the 20-year-old will need to improve, with rival Novak Djokovic on the prowl for a 24th Grand Slam and seeking revenge for his Wimbledon loss to the Spaniard.

“I think I played a great match,” he said. “But obviously in the third set he started to play better. I needed extra energy in the third set. In the end, I think I played a pretty good match and will try to keep the same level.”

Under Arthur Ashe Stadium’s bright lights Alcaraz found himself under even greater scrutiny after an unconvincing build-up to the season’s final Grand Slam. In two tune-up events his results — reaching the Canadian Open quarterfinals and losing to Djokovic in the Cincinnati final — were positive but the performances spotty with seven of eight matches needing three sets to get the job done. Of the 23 sets played eight required tiebreaks.

There will be no room for lapses in the third round for Alcaraz with 26th seed Dan Evans waiting in the wings.

Pegula crushes Tig

Jessica Pegula crushed Patricia Maria Tig 6-3 6-1 to set up an enticing third-round clash with Elina Svitolina.

The clean ball-striking of the top-ranked American was more than the world No. 700 from Romania could handle in a match that lasted just over an hour.

Pegula, seeded third, never trailed in a contest where she won 80 per cent of her first serve points and broke Tig’s serve six times. Next up for the Buffalo native is Ukrainian Svitolina, who came from behind to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia earlier in the day. — Reuters

HIGHLIGHTS

Late night chills

Daniil Medvedev survived a late night fright before taming Australian battler Christopher O’Connell 6-2 6-2 6-7(6) 6-2. After strolling to a two set-lead Medvedev had looked headed for routine passage but in the end the third seeded Russian needed all his resolve to push O’Connell to the exit.

Final adieu

John Isner, the standard bearer for American men’s tennis during some barren years, never made it past the quarterfinals in 17 US Opens but his towering presence and booming serve made him a crowd favourite. He signed off his professional singles career with a 3-6 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(7) loss to fellow American Michael Mmoh but did not go quietly, adding 48 more aces to his record total.

Yuki, Saketh out

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost their respective opening-round matches in the men’s doubles event. Bhambri Marcelo Demoliner lost 3-6 5-7 to Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski, while Myneni and Alex Karatsev lost 7-6(4) 3-6 2-6 to Laslo Djere and Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Out for revenge

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur (in pic, left), looking to return to the final and atone for last year’s loss to Iga Swiatek, is through to the third round but was made to work hard by Czech teenager Linda Noskova before sealing a 7-6(7) 4-6 6-3 victory.

