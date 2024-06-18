US Open: DeChambeau wins as McIlroy’s Major misery continues

Pinehurst, June 17

Bryson DeChambeau came out on top in a dramatic final round, back nine battle with Rory McIlroy to win the US Open by one shot on Sunday as the Northern Irishman’s Major misery continued at Pinehurst resort in North Carolina.

Poised to end a decade long Major drought, McIlroy collapsed at the finish with bogeys on three of his final four holes, including a heartbreaker at the 18th where he missed from inside four feet.

At the same time, playing in the final pair, DeChambeau sent his tee shot into the rough but held his nerve with a brilliant up-and-down to save par for a final round 1-over 71.

That was good enough to earn the LIV Golf standard bearer a heart-stopping victory with a six-under 274 winning total.

“Oh, man, I didn’t want to finish second again,” said DeChambeau, runner-up at last month’s PGA Championship. “PGA really stung. As much as it is heartbreaking for some people, it was heartbreak for me at the PGA. I really wanted this one.”

“When I turned the corner and saw I was a couple back, I said, nope, I’m not going to let that happen. I was a little lucky. Rory didn’t make a couple putts that he could have coming in. I had an amazing up-and-down on the last. I don’t know what else to say. It’s a dream come true,” he added. — AP

