US open: Djokovic back from the brink; Swiatek sails through

PTI

NEW YORK, September 2

Novak Djokovic saw his US Open hopes nearly sunk by a fellow Serb while defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek sailed into the fourth round of the year’s final Grand Slam as an American wave swept across Flushing Meadows.

Sorana Cirstea beat fourth seed Elena Rybakina 6-3 6-7(6) 6-4. USA Today Sports/Reuters

On the ropes and reeling after dropping the opening two sets of his match to compatriot Laslo Djere, a tenacious Djokovic lifted himself up off the floor, as he has done so many times before, to claim a 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-1 6-3 win. It marked the 38th time Djokovic has won a five-setter and kept alive the 36-year-old’s quest for a fourth U.S. Open crown that would pull him level with Margaret Court’s record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

“I hope you enjoyed the show, it was not so enjoyable for me especially in the first two sets,” Djokovic told the crowd. “It was one of the toughest matches I have played here in many years.”

While Djokovic needed almost four hours to get the job done, Swiatek needed only 49 minutes to book her spot. The Pole showed her best friend on Tour, Kaja Juvan, no mercy, thrashing the Slovenian qualifier 6-0 6-1.

Americans Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton all moved safely through to the last-16, raising hopes of a first homegrown men’s champion in two decades.

It was not as productive a day for US women, with only Coco Gauff moving on, and the sixth seed needed to dig deep to keep from joining Jennifer Brady, Taylor Townsend and Bernarda Pera at the exit.

Coming off titles in Washington and Cincinnati, Gauff had to work hard to see off Belgium’s Elise Mertens 3-6 6-3 6-0. Caroline Wozniacki won the battle of US Open comeback queens, rallying to beat Brady 4-6 6-3 6-1. The 33-year-old Dane continuing her dazzling return by reaching the last-16. — Reuters

Bopanna-Ebden ease into third round

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden entered the men’s doubles third round with a straight-set victory over Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev and Russia’s Roman Safiullin. The sixth seeds won 6-3 6-3 and would meet the unseeded British team of Henry Patten and Julian Cash in the pre-quarterfinals.

#Novak Djokovic