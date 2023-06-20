US Open: Hollywood ending for champ Wyndham Clark

LOS ANGELES, June 19
American Wyndham Clark announced himself as golf’s newest star with a gutsy US Open triumph at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday to claim his first major title.
Facing off against some of the game’s biggest names in the shadow of Hollywood, Clark tuned out some late drama to clinch a one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy.
Clark wept tears of joy after he sank a short par putt on 18 to finish the championship on 10-under par 270 behind an impressive display of power and precision.
“I feel like I belong on this stage,” said Clark, who collected the trophy and winner’s check of $3.6 million. “Even two, three years ago when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still compete against the best players in the world.”
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was third at 7-under while overnight co-leader Rickie Fowler faded early and had to settle for a share of fifth.
The 29-year-old Clark, who notched his first PGA Tour victory last month at Quail Hollow, said he drew inspiration from his late mother.
“I felt like my mom was watching over me today,” said Clark, who considered quitting golf a decade ago after his mother died of breast cancer. “She was so positive and such a motivator in what she did. She’d be crying tears of joy. She called me ‘Winner’ when I was little. She would just say, ‘I love you, Winner.’ She had the mantra of ‘play big’.” — Reuters
