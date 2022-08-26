US Open Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri knocked out in second round

New York, August 26
India’s singles challenge at the US Open qualifiers came to an end as Yuki Bhambri was handed a straight-set defeat by Belgium’s Zizou Bergs in the second round here.
The 30-year-old went down 3-6 2-6 to his Belgian opponent on Thursday.
It was always going to be a tricky affair for Bhambri (552) against the higher-ranked Bergs (155), but the Indian managed keep the the scores levelled at 3-3 in the first set.
Things, however, changed quickly in favour of the Belgian as he made it 5-3. Bergs then won his next service to clinch the first set 6-3.
In the second set too, Bergs was better player than the Indian and dominated from the word go and it did not take the former long to pocket the second and final set 6-2.
Yuki, who spent the most of last three years nursing knee injuries and recovering from multiple operations, played his first Grand Slam qualifier earlier this year at the Australian Open, where he lost in the second round of qualifiers.
On Wednesday, India’s highest-ranked men’s singles player, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Sumit Nagal made early exits after losing their respective qualifying matches in straight sets.
While Ramanathan went down to American teen Bruno Kuzuhara 3-6 5-7 in one hour and 28 minutes, Nagal lost to Canadian Vasek Pospisil 6-7 4-6.
