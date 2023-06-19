US Open: Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark lead with Major champs in hot pursuit

Los Angeles, June 18
Rickie Fowler only had three and a half feet left for par on what should have been his last shot on Saturday in a US Open round filled with far bigger moments. At stake was his first 54-hole lead in a Major. Shockingly, he missed and slipped into a tie with Wyndham Clark.
Fowler wasn’t the least bit bothered. He knows what to expect by looking ahead at a final round on a Los Angeles Country Club course getting tougher by the minute, and by looking behind at some of the players chasing them — Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson. “It would be nice for that one to go in,” Fowler said. “Really doesn’t matter — having the lead, being one back, two back — you’re going to have to play good golf.”
Fowler brought the buzz to the US Open with a 70-foot birdie putt only to lose the lead with a three-putt bogey on the 18th hole, which turned into a two-shot lead and a tie for the lead when Clark boldly took on a tight pin he could barely see for a closing birdie.
Clark’s birdie put him — and not McIlroy — in the final group. And he knew it. “I wanted to be in the final group. Every shot matters out here,” Clark said.
For all the drama over the final hour — big putts, Scheffler’s eagle-birdie finish, Xander Schauffele going from a crash to a recovery to another crash — McIlroy played a steady hand with one birdie and one bogey over his final 14 holes. He had a 69 that left him one shot behind, poised to end nine long years without a Major. “It’s nice to be in the hunt,” McIlroy said. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple at cabinet meeting today
SGPC slams the Chief Minister for 'interfering in Sikh affai...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...