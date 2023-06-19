US Open: Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark lead with Major champs in hot pursuit

Los Angeles, June 18

Rickie Fowler only had three and a half feet left for par on what should have been his last shot on Saturday in a US Open round filled with far bigger moments. At stake was his first 54-hole lead in a Major. Shockingly, he missed and slipped into a tie with Wyndham Clark.

Fowler wasn’t the least bit bothered. He knows what to expect by looking ahead at a final round on a Los Angeles Country Club course getting tougher by the minute, and by looking behind at some of the players chasing them — Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson. “It would be nice for that one to go in,” Fowler said. “Really doesn’t matter — having the lead, being one back, two back — you’re going to have to play good golf.”

Fowler brought the buzz to the US Open with a 70-foot birdie putt only to lose the lead with a three-putt bogey on the 18th hole, which turned into a two-shot lead and a tie for the lead when Clark boldly took on a tight pin he could barely see for a closing birdie.

Clark’s birdie put him — and not McIlroy — in the final group. And he knew it. “I wanted to be in the final group. Every shot matters out here,” Clark said.

For all the drama over the final hour — big putts, Scheffler’s eagle-birdie finish, Xander Schauffele going from a crash to a recovery to another crash — McIlroy played a steady hand with one birdie and one bogey over his final 14 holes. He had a 69 that left him one shot behind, poised to end nine long years without a Major. “It’s nice to be in the hunt,” McIlroy said. — AP