US Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden make winning start

New York, August 31
India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian men’s doubles partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the second round of the US Open with a straight-set win over Christopher O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic here.
Bopanna and Ebden, who are seeded sixth, brushed aside the Australian duo 6-4 6-2 in less than an hour (55 minutes) to win their first round match comfortably on Wednesday.
The 43-year-old Bopanna and 35-year-old Ebden converted three of their five break points while giving no break opportunity to their rivals.
The two had a first serve percentage of 72 per cent.
The Indo-Australian pair, which reached the Wimbledon semifinals, earned the first break in game nine to go up 5-4.
The two found an early break in the second set and quickly raced to 5-2 before sealing the tie.
Bopanna, a US Open runner-up in 2010, and Ebden will meet the winner of the first round match between USA’s Aleksandar Kovacevic and Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, and Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev and Russia’s Roman Safiullin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats
Government to withdraw the notification in a day or two
Government ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court
Day 13 of hearing on Article 370
2 detained from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls
Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa says the two men were detain...
6 associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda arrested
The arrests are made by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and the...
Case against producer, actor of 'Yaariyan-2' movie for hurting religious sentiments
The FIR is registered in Jalandhar district on the complaint...