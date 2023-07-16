US Open: Sindhu stunned, Sen enters semis

PTI

Council Bluffs (USA), July 15

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu suffered a straight-game defeat to crash out in the quarterfinals but Lakshya Sen marched into the last-four stage of the US Open Super 300

here on Friday night.

World No. 12 Sindhu was stunned 20-22 13-21 by 24-year-old Gao Fang Jie of China in the women singles, while Sen defeated S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian 21-10 21-17 in an all-Indian men’s singles match.

Sen will face second seed Li Shi Feng of China in the semifinals. The Indian enjoys a 5-3 win-loss ratio over Feng.

