 US sweep Uzbekistan, advances to group stage at Davis Cup : The Tribune India

US sweep Uzbekistan, advances to group stage at Davis Cup

Eight teams will advance to the closing matches of Davis Cup Finals scheduled for Nov 21-26 in Malaga, Spain

US sweep Uzbekistan, advances to group stage at Davis Cup

Rajeev Ram, foreground, looks on as Austin Krajicek of the USA returns the ball to Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev of Uzbekistan during a doubles Davis Cup qualifier tennis match between Uzbekistan and the USA in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on February 4, 2023. AP/PTI



AP

Washington, February 4

The United States swept its way into the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals, getting the winning point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan from the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.

They beat Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2, 6-4, after Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald had won singles matches Friday in Tashkent.

Stan Wawrinka punctuated his return to the competition he helped Switzerland win alongside Roger Federer in 2014 by winning the deciding match against Germany. Serbia, France, Britain and Sweden also closed out victories Saturday.

Ram is No. 3 in the ATP Tour doubles rankings and partnered with Joe Salisbury to win the last two U.S. Open men’s doubles titles. But the Americans opted not to use Ram last year in the final round, when they dropped the doubles match in a 2-1 defeat against Italy in the quarterfinals.

Krajicek was making his Davis Cup debut, having reached No. 9 in the doubles rankings late last year.

“They had five great days of preparation, and as anticipated they came out really sharp and got the early break in the first set. And after that it was like two freight trains, there was no stopping them,” interim captain David Nainkin said.

Denis Kudla then beat Amir Milushev 6-4, 6-4.

The winners of the 12 qualifiers being held this weekend — six on Friday-Saturday, six on Saturday-Sunday — advance to the Davis Cup Finals group stage in September, along with reigning champion Canada, 2022 runner-up Australia and wild-card recipients Italy and Spain.

Eight teams will advance to the closing matches of the Davis Cup Finals scheduled for Nov. 21-26 in Malaga, Spain.

In Saturday’s other matches:

Switzerland 3, Germany 2: Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion playing in the Davis Cup for the first time since 2015, edged Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on an indoor hard court in Trier, Germany. Wawrinka had lost in singles and doubles earlier in the two-day tie, but got another chance when Marc-Andrea Huesler upset Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the opening singles match Saturday.

France 3, Hungary 2: On indoor hard courts in Tatabanya, Hungary, Ugo Humbert won it for the French with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Fabian Marozsan. Adrian Mannarino had forced the deciding match by beating Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Serbia 4, Norway 0: On indoor hard courts in Oslo, the visitors, playing without top-ranked Novak Djokovic, put away the match when Filip Krajinovic and Nikola Cacic edged Viktor Durasovic and Herman Hoeyeraal 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Hamad Medjedovic then outlasted Durasovic 6-4, 6-7, 10-4.

Britain 3, Colombia 1: On outdoor clay courts in Cota, the visitors won two matches Saturday to advance. Dan Evans and Neal Skupski beat the former No. 1-ranked doubles pair of Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-4, 6-4, before Cam Norrie downed Nicolas Mejia 6-4, 6-4.

Sweden 3, Bosnia 1: On indoor hard courts in Stockholm, Mikael Ymer sent the hosts through by beating Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.

Croatia 2, Austria 0: On indoor hard courts in Rijeka, Croatia, Borna Gojo held off 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-6 (2). Borna Coric opened the tie for the two-time champions, who are No. 1 in the Davis Cup rankings, by beating Dennis Novak 6-3, 7-5.

Argentina 1, Finland 1: On indoor hard courts in Espoo, Francisco Cerundolo outlasted Otto Virtanen 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3) to even up the tie. Emil Ruusuvuori got the hosts started with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Pedro Cachin.

Netherlands 2, Slovakia 0: On indoor hard courts in Groningen, Tallon Griekspoor and Tim Van Rijthoven moved the hosts within a point of advancing with three-set victories. Griekspoor beat Lukas Klein 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-4. Van Rijthoven topped Alex Molcan 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-3.

Belgium 2, South Korea 0: On indoor hard courts in Seoul, David Goffin cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Seong Chan Hong after Zizou Bergs had to work much harder in the opening match. Bergs edged Soonwoo Kwon 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Czech Republic 2, Portugal 0: On an indoor clay court in Maia, Portugal, Jiri Lehecka gave the Czechs an early lead with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Nuno Borges, before Tomas Machac held off Joao Sousa 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2.

Chile 1, Kazakhstan 1: On an outdoor clay court in La Serena, Chile, Timofei Skatov beat Cristian Garin 6-1, 6-3, before Nicolas Jarry got the Chileans back to even by beating Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-2.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

2
Business Adani crisis

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

3
Business

Patanjali Foods shares fall by over 16% in 2 weeks

4
Business

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

5
Nation

PM Modi to open India's biggest copter production unit tomorrow, HAL eyes Rs 4 lakh-crore business

6
Punjab

Punjab Government appoints 13 as Chairman to corporations, board, market committees

7
Nation

Government clears appointments; Supreme Court gets 5 new judges

8
World

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

9
Nation

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on two-day Gujarat visit from Sunday

10
World

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Don't Miss

View All
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Top News

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

The former military ruler had left Pakistan in March 2016 fo...

Pervez Musharraf: The 4-star Pakistan General who seized power in a coup dies in exile

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War

After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed t...

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...

FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife

FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife

The incident took place on Friday when Kambli reached his fl...

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent

Dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked o...


Cities

View All

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies in Amritsar during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at school in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

2 bottling plants to be sealed in Chandigarh

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

Make 1986 Nakodar encounter report public: Victims' kin

On Guru's path

Held hostage in Dubai & Muscat, Malout woman shares sordid tale

Phagwara judge’s house burgled

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

MC continues drive to clean Sidhwan Canal

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated