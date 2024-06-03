USA and Jones announce their arrival to world

PTI

Dallas, June 2

Tournament co-hosts USA announced their arrival in top-flight cricket in spectacular fashion as Aaron Jones led a seven-wicket win over Canada with a 40-ball 94 in the opening match of the T20 World Cup here.

Batting first, Canada posted 194/5, but USA turned what could have been a tricky chase into a cruise, completing the task with as many as 14 balls to spare.

America's very own Jones, who was born in Queens, a New York City borough, smashed 10 sixes and four boundaries to make a statement on behalf of the team full of expatriates.

While Jones was the star batter of the match, Andries Gous too made an impression with his 65 off 46 balls.

Gous hit seven fours and three sixes during his stay in the middle, after USA lost two wickets with just 42 runs on the board. It was fitting that Jones finished the chase with a pair of sixes.

Opener Navneet Dhaliwal top-scored with 61 for the Canadians before he was caught off former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson bowling his first delivery for his new team.

Brief scores: Canada: 194/5 in 20 overs (Dhaliwal 61, Kirton 51); USA: 197/3 in 17.4 overs (Jones 94*, Gous 65)

An eye-opener?

Jones hoped his scintillating knock in the opener would "open the eyes of those who don't know me or USA cricket".

Jones, whose place in the T20I side was under scrutiny and was released by Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Seattle Orcas after its inaugural edition, said he showed he was "good enough" to play at the highest level. He was not picked in the last MLC draft.

"When I wasn't selected in the Major League, I just took it as a stepping stone in the journey," he said. "I would have loved to get drafted, so it goes sometimes. Hopefully tonight's innings will probably open the eyes of those who don't know me or USA cricket. We have great players here and that we have a lot of talent here."

#Canada #Cricket #United States of America USA