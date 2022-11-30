USA Cricket to co-host ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with West Indies

IANS
New York, November 30
USA Cricket is all set to co-host the premier cricketing extravaganza -- the ICC Men's T20 World Cup -- in 2024.
The tournament will be historic in two ways. The USA is not only co-hosting a global event but also has qualified as a participant for the first time. The 2024 edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup will see more than a dozen teams taking part, including the USA.
ICC's decision to hold the tournament in the USA aims to promote the gentlemen's game in the continent and inspire the next generation to play cricket. USA became an Associate member of ICC in 1965 and since then the game has been slowly growing and it has made rapid advances in the last 10 years. Acquiring status as an ODI playing nation, in 2019, was a major landmark.
Interim CEO, Vinay Bhimjiani, welcoming the ICC decision, said, "I am absolutely thrilled with this announcement. USA cricket is committed to making this event an unparalleled experience. The exhibition of the world's best cricketing talent on US soil will act like a springboard for future growth of this game in this country. The arrival of the world's second most watched sport to the world's largest media market provides unprecedented value and exposure."
Chairman, Dr Atul Rai, said that the association is extremely delighted with the ICC's decision. "The event will not only promote cricket in the United States but also boost our strategic partnership with the ICC to open new avenues to host future events. The tournament will take cricket towards mainstream status." Conducting the World Cup of Cricket in the USA and West Indies will further enhance prospects for the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
