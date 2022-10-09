Uttam to lead India in Sultan of Johor Cup

New Delhi, October 8
Forward Uttam Singh will lead the 18-member Indian junior men’s hockey team at the Sultan of Johor Cup, scheduled to begin on October 22 in Malaysia’s Johor Bahru.
The Indian team, which won a silver medal in the last edition in 2019 after a closely-fought match against Great Britain, will take on Australia, Japan, South Africa, hosts Malaysia and defending champions Great Britain this year. “We have a well-balanced team with almost seven players who were part of the 2021 Junior World Cup,” said India coach CR Kumar.
