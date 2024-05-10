UWW suspends Bajrang Punia

PTI

New Delhi, May 9

Wrestling’s world governing body UWW has suspended Bajrang Punia till the end of this year following NADA’s decision to hand him a provisional suspension for refusing to undergo a dope test.

However, in a surprising decision, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sanctioned close to Rs nine lakh for his training abroad despite being well aware of NADA’s order.

Bajrang was suspended by NADA on April 23 after being served a whereabouts failure notice on April 18. In his defence, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist said he never refused to give his sample for testing but merely asked the Dope Control Officer to explain the presence of expired kits which were brought to take his sample.

Bajrang said he has not received any communication from the UWW about his suspension but the world body mentions that he stands suspended. “Suspended for the following reason until Dec 31, 2024,” reads the update on Bajrang’s profile. “Provisionally suspended by NADO IND for alleged ADRV (Anti-Doping Rule Violation),” was the reason mentioned.

Interestingly, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), in its April 25 meeting, was informed that Bajrang has been sanctioned Rs 8,82,000 plus air fare (actual) for his proposal to train at Dagestan, Russia, from May 28.

Bajrang’s initial proposal was for a 35-day trip from April 24 but, as per the minutes of the MOC meeting, due to “conflicting travel dates due to his whereabouts failure, he chose to defer the travel plans from 24th April, 2024 to 28th May, 2024.”

“I am surprised that SAI cleared it. I have cancelled my plan, I am not going anywhere,” Bajrang said, adding that his lawyer has filed the reply to NADA. — PTI

Paris qualifiers: Greco-Roman grapplers bow out

Istanbul: India’s Greco-Roman grapplers failed to impress on the opening day of the world Olympics qualifiers, bowing out in preliminary rounds in all six weight categories. Sumit (60kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nitesh (97kg) and Naveen (130kg) lost their bouts.

