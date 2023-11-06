 Vaishali, Vidit win FIDE Grand Swiss women’s and open titles in rare double for India, both qualify for Candidates tournament : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Vaishali, Vidit win FIDE Grand Swiss women’s and open titles in rare double for India, both qualify for Candidates tournament

Vaishali, Vidit win FIDE Grand Swiss women’s and open titles in rare double for India, both qualify for Candidates tournament

Vaishali and Vidit end with identical 8.5 points apiece and both stay a half point clear of nearest rivals

Vaishali, Vidit win FIDE Grand Swiss women’s and open titles in rare double for India, both qualify for Candidates tournament

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

Isle of Man (UK), November 6

R Vaishali and Vidit Gujrathi clinched the women’s and open category titles, respectively, at the FIDE Grand Swiss in a rare double for India on the world stage, with both players also qualifying for the prestigious Candidates tournament.

While Vaishali played out a draw with Batkhuyag Mungutuul of Mongolia in the 11th and final round to bag the women’s title on Sunday night, Vidit beat Alexandr Predke of Serbia to record his seventh victory in the event and take the top spot in open section.

Both Vaishali and Vidit ended with identical 8.5 points apiece and stayed a half point clear of nearest rivals.

Apart from a place in the Candidates to be played in April next year in Canada, Vaishali got richer by USD 25,000 (Over Rs 20 Lakhs), while Vidit took home a whopping prize purse of USD 80000 (Over Rs 66 Lakhs).

The second place in the women’s section went to Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine who played out a draw with veteran Grandmaster Pia Cramling of Sweden.

The second woman player to make it to the Candidates was Tan Zhongyi who finished third. Muzychuk had already made the cut from the World Women’s Cup.

In the open section, Hikaru Nakamura played a rock-solid game to draw as black with India’s Arjun Erigaisi who ended a creditable fourth and remained unbeaten throughout the event.

Vaishali had her eyes trained for the gold and the Grandmaster title can wait for which she is shy of a few points.

The Chennai-based sister of Praggnanandhaa went for complexities yet again but met with stiff resistance from Mungutuul who is known to be a fierce opponent.

It was a Ruy Lopez opening wherein Vaishali yet again went for complexities and stood better according to the computer analysis. Optically, it looked like the Indian was dominating the proceedings but the advantage fizzled out very soon as Mungutuul opened up a file on the queen side. The game was drawn in just 34 moves.

Vaishali became the first Indian to win the Grand Swiss and will have her task cut out in the Candidates alongside India’s first woman Grandmaster—Koneru Humpy.

Humpy is likely to qualify by virtue of her high rating but the decision will be known only in January 2024.

For now, it’s Vaishali all the way. A new star for India Chess is born after a gap of 12 long years. It was in 2011 that D Harika became the second Grandmaster from India.

If Vaishali was consistent, Vidit was extremely precise out of an innocuous Queen’s Gambit accepted game.

Playing white, the Nashik based 29-year-old traded the queens early and pressed for an advantage in the ensuing middle game.

Predke lost a pawn in a simple tactical melee and Vidit could have drawn to seal his berth in the Candidates as the other pursuer Andrey Esipenko of Russia was crushed by Anish Giri of Holland.

However, the Indian showed heart and went for the title instead, and was rewarded with success after 47 moves.

Important and Indian results of final round (Indians unless specified): Arjun Erigaisi (7.5) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (Usa, 8); Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (8.5) beat Alexandr Predke (Srb, 7); Anish Giri (7.5) beat Andrey Esipenko (Fid, 7.5); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 7) drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger, 7.5); R Praggnanandhaa (7) bear Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou, 6.5); Aravindh Chithambaram (6) drew with Yu Yangyi (6); P Harikrishna (5.5) lost to Yilmaz Mustafa (Tur, 6.5); Ivan Saric (Srb, 6) drew with Nihal Sarin (6); S L Narayanan (6) drew with Maxim Matlakov (Fid, 6); Richard Rapport (Rou, 6) beat Aryan Chopra (5); Frederik Svane (Ger, 5.5) drew with Raunak Sadhwani (5.5); Leon Luke Mendonca (5.5) beat Jeffery Xiong (Usa, 4.5); D Gukesh (5) beat Varuzhan Akobian (Usa, 4); B Adhiban (4.5) drew with Jaime Santos Latasa (Esp, 4.5); Adam Kozak (Hun, 5) beat Murali Karthikeyan (4); Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 4) drew with Abhijeet Gupta (4). Women: Batkhuyag Munguntuul (Mgl, 7.5) drew with R Vaishali (8.5); Pia Cramling (Swe, 7) drew with Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 8); Zhongyi Tan (Chn, 7.5) beat Gunay Mammadzada (Aze, 6); Aleksandra Goryachkina (Fid, 6) drew with D Harika (6); Monika Socko (Pol, 6.5) beat Tania Sachdev (5.5); Divya Deshmukh (6) beat Marsel Efroimski (Isr, 5); Vantika Agrawal (5.5) drew with Oliwia Kiolbasa (Pol, 5.5); Lina Nassr (Alg, 2) lost to B Savitha Shri (4.5).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok star Aliza Seher in tears after private video leaks, goes viral

2
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor surprises Chandigarh fans as he joins Arijit Singh on stage, sings 'Channa Mereya'

3
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma over remarks on gurdwaras and mosques

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli's ton, Jadeja's five wickets help India thrash South Africa by 243 runs

5
Punjab

Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court

6
India

Four months on, dog waits in front of Kerala mortuary for its deceased master to return

7
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake objectionable video goes viral

8
Trending

Mystic Baba Vanga predicts terror attacks, cyber crimes, economic crisis in 2024

9
World Cup 2023

On 35th birthday, 'grateful' Virat Kohli says it is 'stuff of dreams' to level-up with Sachin Tendulkar

10
Amritsar

Now, direct flights from Australia, New Zealand to holy city Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Top News

Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

The scheme permits cars to operate on alternate days based o...

Governors must act even before matter comes before court: SC on Punjab govt's plea against governor's delay in giving nod to bills

Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court

'There is a little bit of soul searching to be done by both ...

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

Under this people of Punjab will be facilitated to travel to...

Mahua Moitra case: Meeting of Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee postponed to November 9

Mahua Moitra case: Meeting of Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee postponed to November 9

No reason has been officially cited for rescheduling the mee...

Cop probing Elvish Yadav's role in snake venom case transferred to police lines

Cop probing Elvish Yadav's role in snake venom case shunted, matter transferred to another police station

investigating officer Sandeep Chaudhary was the in-charge of...


Cities

View All

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

Now, direct flights from Australia, New Zealand to holy city Amritsar

SAD leader asks AAP to explain Arvind Kejriwal's stand on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal

Prayers for release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Akal Takht

75% complaints received on WhatsApp number resolved by civic body

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Weeks after fire at Nehru Hospital, PGI floats tender to replace UPS systems

Gurmukhi text on signboards in Chandigarh needs a spellcheck

Cut fee of small flats to Rs 800, Pawan Kumar Bansal urges Chandigarh Administration

4 assailants shoot at vehicle dealer on Panchkula highway

Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting

'Severe' air quality in Delhi for 4th day on the trot

Do you think pollution is going to end if we set up committees: Supreme Court to petitioner

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Officials carry out field visits to curtail farm fire incidents in Jalandhar

Jalandhar administration to honour farmers for not burning straw

10 budding shuttlers romp home

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

184 stubble burning cases reported in Ludhiana district

Happy Seeder unviable investment for paddy farmers as cost outweighs benefits

Open House: With stubble burning cases on rise, what should be done to check pollution levels in Ludhiana district?

Three teenagers drown in Sutlej

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Yadavindra Public School celebrates 75th sports day