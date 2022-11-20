Valencia double gives Ecuador 2-0 win against hosts Qatar in FIFA World Cup opener

Al Khor, Qatar, November 20
Ecuador's veteran striker Enner Valencia scored an early penalty and added a 31st-minute header to help the South Americans a 2-0 win against hosts Qatar in Sunday's World Cup opening game.
Qatar, seeking to avoid being the first World Cup hosts to lose an opening game, looked shaky despite months of preparations.
Goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb typified their nerves, tripping Valencia for the penalty and earlier flapping at a ball in a melee that enabled the striker to head into the net in the third minute only to see his effort disallowed for offside. Reuters
