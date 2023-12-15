Valli & du Plessis’ A game leads hosts to draw

Potchefstroom: Unbeaten fifties from opener Yaseen Valli and Jean du Plessis helped South Africa A earn a draw against India A on the fourth and final day of the first Test here today. South Africa made 152/2 in 42 overs in the second innings before both the sides agreed to shake hands. India had finished their first innings at 417 all out.
Brief scores: South Africa A: 319 all out in 98.1 overs and 152/2 in 42 overs (Valli 72*, du Plessis 50*); India A: 417 all out in 86.5 overs (Paul 163, Thakur 76, Sarfaraz 68; Jones 4/100, Plaatjie 3/65).
