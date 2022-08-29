Vani Kapoor shows the way as four Indians make cut

Skafto (Sweden): Vani Kapoor and three other Indian women golfers made the cut at the Skafto Open, a Ladies European Tour event, here today. Vani carded a 3-under 66 to be tied-32nd. Tvesa Malik (69), Amandeep Drall (70) and Diksha Dagar (71) were all T-45. Meanwhile, in Crans Montana (Switzerland), Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the Omega European Masters. In Paris, Avani Prashanth (71) finished tied-44th at the 29th Women’s World Amateur Team Championship. The Indian team, which also included Nishna Patel (82) and Smriti Bhargav (81), ended tied-34th.

New Delhi

Ruchita wins 10m air pistol T5 title in trials

Ruchita Vinerkar of the Railways claimed the women’s 10m air pistol T5 gold in the national shooting selection trials here today. She shot 16 in the gold medal match to edge out Karnataka’s Divya TS, who shot 14. Haryana claimed the top two spots in the junior section, with Suruchi defeating Rhythm Sangwan 17-15 in the final. In the youth category, Haryana’s Shikha Narwal beat Chandigarh’s Sainyam 17-9 in the final.

New Delhi

Short camp for team before SAFF Women’s Championship

The Indian senior women’s team for the SAFF Women’s Championship will undergo a short preparatory camp in Pune from August 29 to September 2. The championship is scheduled to take place in Nepal from September 6 to 19. Defending champions India have been drawn in Group A along with Maldives, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

TOWNSVILLE (Australia)

Green takes five as Australia crush Zimbabwe

A maiden five-wicket haul by seamer Cameron Green today set Australia up for a five-wicket victory in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Townsville. Sent in to bat in blustery overcast conditions, the tourists were bowled out in 47.3 overs for 200. Zimbabwe eased to 61/1 before Adam Zampa (3/57) spun two quick wickets. The lower-order then capitulated, swinging wildly against Green (5/33), whose entire haul came from catches in the deep. That total never looked troubling for Australia’s experienced batting unit, which reached 201/5 with 99 balls to spare. Agencies