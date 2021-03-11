Deaflympics: Vedika Sharma wins India's 4th medal

PTI

New Delhi, May 6

India won its third shooting medal at the ongoing 24th Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, with Vedika Sharma clinching a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

Sharma shot 207.2 in the final to finish behind Chinese Taipei’s Kao Ya-Ju, who won the silver with a score of 232 on Day 4 of the competition.

Ukraine’s Inna Afonchenko won the gold with a final tally of 236.3 at the end of the 24-shot, eight-woman final.

Dhanush Srikanth and Shourya Saini had won the gold and bronze, respectively, in the men’s 10m air rifle competition on Day 3 to give India its first two shooting medals.

With the mixed team gold in badminton, India now has four medals in the Games to be placed eighth in the standings.

The final of the women’s 10m air pistol event saw two Indian competitors with Pranjali Dhumal, who had qualified ahead of Sharma, finishing fourth to narrowly miss out on a medal.

Dhumal had topped the qualification round with a score of 561, while Sharma had grabbed the eighth and final qualifying spot with a round of 538.

In the women’s 10m air rifle, two Indians again made it to the final round but a medal eluded them.

Priyesha Deshmukh finished fourth in the final with a score of 203.4, while Natasha Joshi was seventh with 141.1. They had qualified in the same individual positions with scores of 618.9 and 617.6, respectively, in the 60-shot qualification round.