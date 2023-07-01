Venus takes on Svitolina for 1st blockbuster

LONDON, June 30

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina will face American Shelby Rogers in the opening round at Wimbledon while men’s second seed Novak Djokovic will begin his title defence against Argentina’s 67th-ranked Pedro Cachin.

Today’s draw at the All England Club pitched women’s top seed Iga Swiatek against China’s 33rd-ranked Zhu Lin, a potentially tricky first hurdle for the Pole.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who could not play last year because of Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will open her campaign against Hungarian Panna Udvardy.

American veteran Venus Williams against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in one of the standout matches of the opening round while home favourite Andy Murray, bidding for an unlikely third title at the age of 36, plays British wildcard Ryan Peniston.

Murray could face fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Round 2 although first Tsitsipas must get past former US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

American teenager Coco Gauff, who many are tipping for a long run, has a tough opener against fellow former French Open runner-up and compatriot Sofia Kenin. — Reuters