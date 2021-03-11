Verma bags top-three finish in qualifications, India 4th

Gwangju (South Korea): Star compound archer Abhishek Verma claimed a top-three finish in the qualifications round as India grabbed the fourth seeding in the team event in the World Cup Stage 2 today. verma shot 709 out of a possible 720 to finish with a two-way tie for the second spot with local heavyweight Kim Jongho. In the women’s compound section, Avneet Kaur and Muskan Kirar took the 14th and 15th places.

Dubai

SA batter Zubayr Hamza suspended by ICC

The ICC today suspended South African batter Zubayr Hamza from all cricket-related activities for a period of nine months after he admitted to an anti-doping rule violation under the apex body’s anti-doping code.

Beijing

Hangzhou Asian Para Games postponed due to Covid

The Asian Para Games, which were scheduled to take place from October 9 to 15 in Hangzhou, China, have been postponed due to concerns over the pandemic, the organisers officially announced today.

CAPE TOWN

Nortje, Parnell return for SA’s T20 tour of India

South Africa have recalled fast bowler Anrich Nortje and all-rounder Wayne Parnell, and handed a first T20 International call-up to batsman Tristan Stubbs, for the five-match tour of India starting on June 9. Agencies