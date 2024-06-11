Verstappen back atop the podium

Montreal, June 10
Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix for the third straight year for the Red Bull star’s 60th Formula 1 victory and sixth in nine races this season.
Verstappen started second in the rain alongside pole-sitter George Russell and dominated late again at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Ile Notre-Dame on Sunday. The 26-year-old Dutchman has a staggering 50 victories in the last 75 F1 races.
Verstappen finished 3.879 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in the 70-lap race on the 2.71-mile (4.36-kilometer) road course. Last year, Verstappen started from the pole and led every lap.
“It’s a lot of fun to drive these kinds of races now and then,” he said. “You don’t want it all the time because that’s too stressful.” — AP
