Veteran sports scribe Bedi passes away

PTI

New Delhi, June 15

Veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi, who covered several highs and lows of Indian sports in a career spanning over four decades, served as the national Olympics contingent’s press attaché in 2012 and charmed the media box with his inimitable wit and warmth, died after prolonged illness here today.

He was 72 and is survived by his wife Revathi and daughter Pallavi.

The former sports editor of the United News of India (UNI) was among the tallest figures in Indian sports journalism and was working as a consulting editor of the Statesman newspaper for the last couple of years.

His awe-inspiring work experience included on-ground coverage of eight Olympic Games, “hard to count” Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, World Cups of cricket and hockey, and world and national championships of athletics and other major Olympics sports.

Not to be forgotten was his ability to be a mentor to young journalists in the press box. “Harpal Singh Bedi was a quintessential newsman, loved and respected...,” said veteran journalist and sports administrator G Rajaraman as he paid tributes to his former colleague.