Vettel thinking about F1 return

LONDON, April 3
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said he is thinking about a Formula One comeback and talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and others. The retired German driver, now 36, said that he was “potentially” in the market for a 2025 seat.
“Potentially I am because I haven’t got a drive, but the question is, am I looking for one? I think it depends on the package,” he said. “I retired from Formula One not to come back, but I also did say that you never know. So I think it still stands.”
Vettel won his four titles with Red Bull and retired at the end of 2022 after a final season with Aston Martin, following a six-year stint at Ferrari. Mercedes have a vacancy for 2025 with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, now 39, but still younger than 42-year-old Fernando Alonso, departing for Ferrari at the end of this year.
The German manufacturer last had a German driver with Nico Rosberg, who retired after winning the 2016 World Championship. — Reuters
