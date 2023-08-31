 Viacom 18 bags India’s home series broadcast rights for nearly Rs 6000 crore : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Viacom 18 bags India’s home series broadcast rights for nearly Rs 6000 crore

Viacom 18 bags India’s home series broadcast rights for nearly Rs 6000 crore

Beat competition from Sony Sports Network and Disney Star in an e-auction

Viacom 18 bags India’s home series broadcast rights for nearly Rs 6000 crore

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Mumbai, August 31

Viacom 18 on Thursday created a near monopoly in Indian cricket broadcasting sphere by bagging both TV and digital rights of the national team's home series for the next five years with a cumulative bid of approximately Rs 6000 crore, beating Star India and Sony in a three-way battle.

The BCCI had invited separate e-bids for both linear (TV) and digital for best price discovery.

"Viacom 18 paid Rs 3101 crore (approximately) for digital and Rs 2862 crore for linear (TV). As has been the trend, digital has fetched more in Rs 5963 crore (approx) deal.

"With IPL digital rights being bought by Viacom for Rs 26,000 crore plus, they now have almost all the high profile cricket properties save IPL linear (TV) and ICC events," a broadcasting industry source, tracking developments closely, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The rights will come into effect with India's three-match home series against Australia beginning September 22 and end on March 31, 2028.

"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on 'X', formerly Twitter.

India will be playing 88 international games across three formats including 25 Tests, 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is with per match value of the deal standing around Rs 67.76 crore. This is nearly Rs 7.76 crore more than last cycle's Rs 60 crore per match value.

However, the BCCI is getting Rs 175 crore less than Rs 6138 crore it received during last cycle which had more games, specifically 102. If one looks at the prevailing market sentiments , it is not a bad price to fetch as the per match valuation has increased. One needs to factor in that only marquee Test matches and series versus England and Australia will fetch a decent advertisement revenue. For matches against other nations, it is only the T20 which is the cash cow.

India will play Australia in 21 games and will be pitted against England in 18 matches across three formats during the next five years.

The BCCI fell way short of the billion dollar mark (at least by Rs 2300 crore) and one of the reasons for that could be the declining popularity of the ODI format and there are 27 of them in the next cycle.

"One day bilateral series save World Cup year should be done away with as it doesn't bring requisite revenues. With so many T20 leagues also happening around the world, the viewers' fatigue should also be taken into account," a broadcasting industry veteran said.

He also provided an interesting take on how the potential bidders do their mathematics and arrive at a particular figure.

"In case of 25 Tests, you have 15 Tests against England and Australia at home. The kind of pitches that is being prepared for Test matches in India, the broadcaster has literally no chance on most of the occasions to commercially exploit the fifth day unless there is a flat deck.

"At times games finish during first session of fourth day. Just calculate how many potential seconds of ad revenue you can lose," he explained.

Total number of games in five-year cycle: 88              

Break Up: 25 Tests, 27 ODIs, and 36 T20Is 

Australia 21

England 18

New Zealand 11

South Africa 10

West Indies 10

Afghanistan 7

Sri Lanka 6

Bangladesh 5

#Cricket #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Conductor, sacked for letting 2 offer namaz, found dead

2
Punjab

Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

3
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

4
Himachal

HP ties up with France on Rs 890-cr disaster reduction plan

5
Health

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

6
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appoints 15 new district chiefs

7
India

Chandigarh Engineering College innovator is Global Student Prize 2023 top-10 finalist, stands chance of winning USD 100,000

8
Trending

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

9
India

UP bus conductor found dead on railway track months after being sacked for halting vehicle to allow passengers to offer namaz

10
Punjab

'You may lose jobs': Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

India’s GDP grows by 7.8 per cent in first quarter; remains ‘fastest-growing’ major economy

India's GDP grows by 7.8 per cent in first quarter; remains 'fastest-growing' major economy

Growth in GDP during January-March quarter of 2022-23 was 6....

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

There’s no clarity on the agenda of the session

Government ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

Ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

Day 13 of hearing on Article 370

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

Provisions of ESMA already invoked against patwaris and kanu...

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

Government to withdraw the notification in a day or two


Cities

View All

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

March taken out in support of MLA

Fire breaks out at 3 storey building in walled city

7 arrested with 2.2 kg of heroin

No check on misuse of footpaths in Amritsar

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress chief, says priority is to strengthen party

Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress chief, says priority is to strengthen party

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

6 hurt as 2 DTC buses collide on Sansad Marg

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials