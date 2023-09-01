Viacom 18 bags broadcast rights for nearly Rs 6000cr

New Delhi: Viacom 18 today created a near monopoly in Indian cricket broadcasting sphere by bagging both the TV and digital rights of the national team’s home series for the next five years with a cumulative bid of approximately Rs 6000 crore, beating Star India and Sony in a three-way battle. Viacom 18 paid Rs 3101 crore (approximately) for digital and Rs 2862 crore for TV.

London

County cricket: Sudharsan signs up for Surrey

Indian opener B Sai Sudharsan today signed up for Surrey for the remainder of its County Championship season. The 21-year-old has so far played in only eight First-Class matches for Tamil Nadu, scoring 598 runs at an average of 42.71. Opener Prithvi Shaw will return to Northamptonshire next year after his stint this year was cut short due to a knee injury.

Salalah (Oman)

India enter semifinals of Hockey 5s WC Qualifier

India mauled Japan 35-1 after beating Malaysia 7-5 to enter the semifinals of the men’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifiers here today. With two wins on the day, India finished second in the elite pool with 12 points. Agencies

#Cricket