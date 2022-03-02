Victory, apt gift for the gifted

Team India puts win on top of the presents list to hand Kohli in his 100th Test

Victory, apt gift for the gifted

Virat Kohli will be the 12th Indian to play 100 Test matches. photos: Vicky

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, March 1

As India take on Sri Lanka in the first Test starting Friday, all eyes will be on the charismatic Virat Kohli. The match, to be played at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, will be the 100th Test for the former India skipper. Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah said that a win would be the perfect gift for Kohli.

Spectators allowed

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Tuesday said the match will be played with spectators. As per the BCCI directive, only 50 percent spectators will be allowed to watch the match, adhering to Covid-19 protocols. Earlier, the match was to be played behind closed doors, a decision taken in view of the Covid-19 cases in the region. However, The Tribune had carried a report on Monday citing a dip in number of positive cases. The sale of tickets is likely to start on March 2. Tickets will be sold only online.

“It’s another feather in his (Kohli’s) cap,” said Bumrah. “I just wish him the best and congratulate him for the achievement. If the Indian team wins, then there is no better present than that. But he, as a cricketer, would like to give his best,” added the pacer, who had made his Test debut under Kohli’s leadership in 2018.

Rahul Dravid, Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah during the nets at the IS Bindra PCA cricket stadium in Mohali.

Bumrah asserted that playing 100 Test matches for India is a testimony of Kohli’s greatness. “It’s always a special achievement for a player. It is a testimony to his

hard work and dedication. Playing 100 Test matches for the country is a great occasion and he has contributed a lot to the success of the Indian team and will contribute a lot more in the future as well,” he said.

Kohli will become only the 12th Indian to play 100 Test matches for the nation. Kohli, who made his Test debut against West Indies at Kingston in 2011, has scored 7962 runs in the format. Kohli, who has been training in the city for a couple of days, spent about 40 minutes in the nets on Tuesday.

‘Ashwin in good shape’

Bumrah also hinted at the inclusion of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the first Test. Ashwin had last played for India in the ODI series against South Africa in January. He has been recovering from an injury. Since last week, he has been training in the nets. “Ashwin is shaping up well. He looked good and did everything in training today — batted, bowled and fielded. Hopefully, there won’t be any issue,” said Bumrah.

However, Bumrah did not share the team combination, saying it was too early. “We just had a look at the track and it is too early to say about the team combination. There could be a lot of changes. Right now, we don’t have a combination in mind. We had an optional session today, everybody was looking good and everybody was looking in touch, so that is a positive sign for us and we will try to hopefully make out a plan soon,” added Bumrah.

Assisting captain Rohit

The vice-captain said that he will try to assist captain Rohit Sharma in the best way he can. This will be Sharma’s first series as India’s fulltime Test captain. Sharma will be facing an uphill task to rebuild India’s middle-order in the absence of veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

“I will try to give my best in whatever capacity I can. But for me, I don’t think any position should matter or a bowler or a batter makes a difference, it depends on how you handle the situation,” Bumrah said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

2
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

3
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

4
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

5
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

6
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

7
Nation

'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban meets with an accident while trying to drive his new car in his village

8
Nation

PM asks IAF to join evacuation from Ukraine, several C-17 aircraft to be deployed

9
Business

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

10
Nation

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

Don't Miss

View All
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

Top Stories

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...

Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv

Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs4 cr from airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Robbers target medical store, decamp with Rs12,000 cash

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Families pray for safe return of their children

Gang of vehicle thieves busted, two held

Polling staff await election duty allowance

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district