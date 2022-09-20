Video: Food served to kabaddi players in toilet; UP district sports officer suspended

Saharanpur, September 20

The district sports officer in Saharanpur, Animesh Saxena, has been suspended following reports that food that was served to players was kept in the toilet of the sports complex.

Additional Chief Secretary, Sports, Navneet Sehgal, said Saxena had been suspended with immediate effect.

Food served to kabaddi players in #UttarPradesh kept in toilet. Is this how #BJP respects the players? Shameful! pic.twitter.com/SkxZjyQYza — YSR (@ysathishreddy) September 20, 2022

The state government had directed ADM Finance and Revenue, Rajnish Kumar Mishra, to investigate the incident.

The players claimed that they were being served half-cooked food which was kept in the toilet due to shortage of space.

The Directorate of Sports had sought a reply from the district magistrate.

On September 16, the first day of the three-day sub-junior girls kabaddi competition, the players were served half-cooked rice for lunch. When the players raised questions, the cook picked up the rice and placed it in the toilet.

In the toilet, some 'pooris' were found lying on a piece of paper on the floor. Many players had to eat only vegetables and salad for lunch. IANS