Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament: Vietnam hand India reality check, win 3-0

PTI

Ho Chi Minh City, September 27

India suffered a 0-3 loss at the hands of a higher-ranked Vietnam in the second and final match of the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament here today.

It was a reality check for the 104th-ranked Indians after three convincing wins in June in the Asian Cup qualifiers and a 1-1 draw against Singapore on Saturday as they were outplayed by the 97th-ranked Vietnam in the second half.

Phan Van Duc opened the scoring in 10th minute, Nguyen Van Toan (49th) and Nguyen Van Quyet (70th) rounded up the scoring for Vietnam as the Indian defenders had no answers to Vietnam’s attacks, especially in the second half.

The hosts won the tournament with two wins from as many matches. They had thrashed Singapore 4-0 in their opening match.

India and Vietnam had last met in 2010 in an international friendly, and India ran out 3-1 winners back then.

