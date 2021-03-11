Vijender returns to winning ways with KO

PTI

Raipur, August 17

Star Indian boxer Vijender Singh returned to winning ways in style as he knocked out Ghana’s Eliasu Sulley here today.

Vijender landed the winning blow in the second round of what was to be a six-round contest. It is Vijender’s 13th pro win. His only loss had come last year in March when he went down to Russia’s Artysh Lopsan.

“It’s good to be back. We start our season with a victory. Will return to the gym in a week and will fight again in December or January,” Vijender said.