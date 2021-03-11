Villarreal look to take destiny in own hands against Reds

London, April 26

Villarreal won’t have the luxury of being taken lightly by Liverpool in their Champions League semifinal, first leg this week and will need to execute a perfect game to eliminate the former winners, manager Unai Emery said today.

After knocking out Juventus in the last-16 and beating Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, the 50-year-old coach believes his team no longer have the element of surprise in their bid to reach their first Champions League final.

“The surprise factor decreases after you do what we did,” Emery told a news conference at Anfield as he prepares his side for Wednesday’s match.

“Against Juve there were certain moments when their reaction didn’t come through. Against Bayern, from behind, we were able to find our best version and use that background to overcome them. And that is no longer present. Whoever reaches the semifinals are here because they have deserved it.”

The Spaniard conceded that Liverpool, would rightfully count themselves as favourites for the tie. The Spaniard conceded that Liverpool, who have won the Champions League six times, would rightfully count themselves as favourites for the tie, but that his side were hungry for more success having won the Europa League last season.

“They are wise and now they know who we are. They know that the tie is going to be difficult and they will be prepared, no doubt about it,” Emery said. “But it is inevitable for them to feel as the favourites, as it is normal, their potential is massive. But we have greater motivation and enthusiasm.” — Reuters