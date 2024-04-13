Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI of trying to end Olympics dream

PTI

New Delhi, April 12

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat today accused the WFI of trying to stop her from competing in the Olympics qualifiers by creating logistical hurdles for her support staff, a charge denied by the federation.

The WFI said Phogat’s request mail for accreditation of her coach and physiotherapist came on March 18 but the registration deadline was March 11. A WFI official said the federation sent the entries around March 15 after the world body (UWW) relaxed the deadline on its request because the trials were completed only on the last day of the deadline. Phogat is eyeing an Olympics quota in the 50kg category in the Asian qualifying tournament next week in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The 29-year-old Phogat also said she is fearful of being trapped in a doping case. “Brij Bhushan (Sharan Singh) and his dummy Sanjay Singh are trying in every way to stop me from playing in the Olympics. All the coaches who have been appointed with the team are the favourites of Brij Bhushan and his team, so it cannot be denied that they may mix something in my water and make me drink it during my match?” she wrote in a post.

#Vinesh Phogat