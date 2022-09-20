Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics

New Delhi, September 19
Firing a salvo at the "so-called fans and experts" on social media, star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat denounced the negative criticism directed at her during the World Championships saying the "athletes are not robots."
Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to win two Worlds medals when she grabbed a bronze in the 53kg category last week. However, her manner of defeat to Mongolia's Khulan Batkhuyag (0-7) in the qualification round evoked sharp criticism on social media platforms. "Athletes are humans and while being an athlete is a huge part of who we are, it doesn't mean we work like robots every time a tournament is announced. Not sure if this culture is in every country or this is just India where we have so many experts sitting at home," Vinesh wrote.
