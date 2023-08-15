 Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to knee injury, clears way for Antim Panghal’s inclusion : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to knee injury, clears way for Antim Panghal’s inclusion

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to knee injury, clears way for Antim Panghal’s inclusion

The exemption from the Asian Games trials given to Vinesh and Bajrang Punia had created a huge controversy

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to knee injury, clears way for Antim Panghal’s inclusion

Vinesh revealed her injury in a statement issued on X. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, August 15

Vinesh Phogat, who was given direct entry to the Asian Games, on Tuesday announced that she won't be able to compete at the quadrennial extravaganza in Hangzhou because of a knee injury that will require a surgery.

The exemption from the Asian Games trials given to Vinesh and Bajrang Punia had created a huge controversy as the wrestling fraternity criticised the decision made by the ad-hoc panel.

However, as luck would have it, Vinesh would not be part of the sporting action in Hangzhou, starting September 23.

Vinesh revealed her injury in a statement issued on X, formerly twitter.

"I wanted to share an extremely sad piece of news. A couple of days ago on 13th August 2023, I injured my left knee in training. After doing the scans and examinations, the doctor has said that unfortunately, surgery is the only option for me to recover," she wrote.

"I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games gold medal for India which I won in 2018 in Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now." She also said that she has informed all concerned authorities so that the reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games.

It clears the way for Antim Panghal's inclusion in the squad. The U-20 world champion Panghal had won the trials and was put on standby.

"I would like to request all the fans to continue supporting me so that I can make a strong comeback on the mat soon and prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Your support gives me a slot of strength," Vinesh wrote.  

#Bajrang Punia #Vinesh Phogat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested from Faridabad

3
Haryana

Holiday in Haryana schools on August 16

4
Nation

Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen: 'Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani'

5
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

6
Nation

Grandchildren of cook who refused to poison Mahatma Gandhi await land promised by President Rajendra Prasad

7
Himachal

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

8
Diaspora

Singapore Airlines steward of Indian origin wins plaudits for trying to save a driver suffering heart attack

9
Nation

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

10
Punjab

Several villages in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar inundated after water released from Pong, Bhakra dams

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

India, China to keep discussing LAC stalemate

India, China to keep discussing LAC stalemate; hold two-day corps commander-level talks

Joint statement comes after 19th round of India-China Corps ...

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Shimla DC Aditya Negi said rescue operation was being carrie...

India greatly benefited from Vajpayee's leadership: PM Modi

India greatly benefited from Vajpayee's leadership: PM Modi

In tributes to Vajpayee, Modi says he played a pivotal role ...

Several villages in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar inundated after water released from Pong, Bhakra dams

Several villages in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar inundated after water released from Pong, Bhakra dams

Many villagers evacuated to safety and the authorities are k...

Nuh police arrest cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi from Faridabad

Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested from Faridabad

Booked for carrying illegal weapons in Jalabhishek Yatra and...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district