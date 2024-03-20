Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik urge PM Modi to oust people like Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

New Delhi, March 19
Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “do something” to oust “oppressors” like Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Indian sports, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik today denounced the IOA’s decision to hand back wrestling’s administrative control to the controversy-marred national federation (WFI).
In strongly-worded posts, the two wrestlers, who have accused Sharan Singh of sexually harassing women grapplers, called on the PM to intervene. “The Prime Minister is a spin master, knows how to spin the issue by invoking ‘women power’ to counter the speeches of his rivals. Narendra Modi ji, let us also know the real truth of women power,” posted Phogat, who is bound for the Olympics qualifiers next month in the 50kg category.
“History is witness to the fact that powerful people in this country have played with the honour of women for centuries. ...the rich miscreant is so powerful that he is above the government, the Constitution and the judiciary,” Sakshi wrote.
