Vinesh Phogat to take part in Budapest event?

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 20

Vinesh Phogat could be the first amongst the protesting wrestlers to return to competition. Vinesh, who was the face of the 38-day long protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, may be seen in action in Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial Ranking Series in Budapest from July 13.

Vinesh’s entry was sent today and we are trying to get through to her to confirm now. We have not been able to reach her still. It was an issue whether to send her entry as the trials weren’t held. Also, there was not any interest in the tournament as most of the wrestlers are busy training for the Asian Games trials. A WFI source

Vinesh had sent her proposal to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) on June 13, requesting the authorities to send her entry for the event. The TOPS officials forwarded the proposal to the IOA-appointed ad hoc body running the Wrestling Federation of India’s affairs.

The ad hoc body then got the United World Wrestling to extend the last date of sending entries beyond June 14. After a lot of deliberation, Vinesh’s proposal was sent to the organisers today.

However, it is still not clear whether the two-time World Championships medallist will travel to Budapest. “Vinesh’s entry was sent today and we are trying to get through to her to confirm now. We have not been able to reach her still,” a source said.

The ad hoc committee was initially not keen on sending any entry for the Budapest tournament as it had not held the selection trials. Vinesh was eligible to enter in the tournament as a medallist from last year’s World Championships, where she won bronze.

“It was an issue whether to send her entry as the trials weren’t held. Also, there was not any interest in the tournament as most of the wrestlers are busy training for the Asian Games trials. But her entry has now been sent so let us wait and watch,” the source added.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh returned to training after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur brokered peace two weeks ago. While Bajrang and his close friend Jitender Kinha have been building up their endurance at SAI’s training centre in Sonepat, Vinesh has been training mostly at Partap School in Kharkhoda.