 Haryana's Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Reetika secure Paris Olympics quotas for India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Haryana's Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Reetika secure Paris Olympics quotas for India

Haryana's Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Reetika secure Paris Olympics quotas for India

Vinesh, who was a prominent face of protAll the three wrestlers belong to Haryanaest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, dishes out strong performance

Haryana's Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Reetika secure Paris Olympics quotas for India

In this February 21, 2020, file photo, a referee raises the hand of India's Vinesh Phogat after she defeated Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam during the 53kg category match of the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, in New Delhi. PTI



PTI

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), April 20

Making a strong comeback to international arena after leading a prolonged protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, celebrated Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat locked Paris Olympics quota in women’s 50kg category with a strong show at the Asian Olympic Qualifier, here Saturday.

Also punching their tickets to the Paris Olympics were Anshu Malik (57kg) and U23 world champion Reetika (76kg), who also reached the final of the tournament with solid performances.

All the three wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Reetika, are from Haryana.

India now have secured four quota places for the Paris Games as Antim Panghal had earned a quota in the 53kg category with her bronze medal winning show at the World Championships last year.

It will be interesting to see if WFI lets the quota winners represent India or hold a final selection trial to pick the national wrestling team.

In the Tokyo Games, India had fielded a strong seven-wrestler team that had four women—Seema Bisla (50kg), Vinesh (53kg), Anshu (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg).

No male wrestler has yet earned a quota. The last chance to win the Paris Games quota will be at the World Qualifiers in Turkey from May 9.

The 29-year-old Vinesh has now secured her third straight Olympic quota, having featured in Rio Games (2016) and in Tokyo (2020) earlier.

Vinesh dished out a strong performance, demolishing her opponents one by one.

After losing several months of training due to the prolonged protest against Brij Bhushan and the ongoing legal battle, it was a challenge for Vinesh to secure a quota and she did that, making full use of an easy draw. 

As is her wont, Vinesh looked for that one opportunity to subdue Miran Cheon in her opening bout and grabbed it after measuring her Korean rival for about 30 seconds.

Once she grabbed Cheon and pushed her down for a take down, the bout ended in a jiffy, in one minute and 39 seconds.

It was difficult to wriggle out of Vinesh’s strong hold. The Indian employed gut wrench move thrice and mixed that with one ‘expose’ to finish the bout.

The next bout lasted a mere 67 seconds. Cambodia’s Smanang Dit was an easy prey. Vinesh pinned her in no time to move to the women’s 50kg semifinal.

The celebrated Indian faced some resistance from 19-year-old Kazakh wrestler Laura Ganikyzy in the semifinals but she used all her experience to foil the attacks employed by her younger rival.

Twice Laura went for left-leg attacks but Vinesh scored on counter and led 4-0 by the end of the first period. This was the first time Vinesh was pushed to the second period in this tournament.

Once Vinesh got hold of Laura, she had no problem in employing consecutive gut wrench moves to finish the bout.

Vinesh was competing in the 50kg category after winning the selection trials.

The finalists at this competition are being awarded quota places for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The 2021 World Championship silver medallist Anshu had no problem while putting it across Kyrgyzstan’s Kalmira Bilimbekova in the quarterfinal, winning by technical superiority.

Anshu, who also featured in Tokyo Games, continued her impressive show, winning the semifinal against Uzbekistan’s Laylokhov Soboirova by technical superiority.  It was a pacy bout dictated by the Indian.

The U23 world champion Reetika did not have to break much sweat in outclassing Eunju Hwang. She won the first round by technical superiority as the Korean had no answer to Reetika’s class and got a similar win under her belt against Mongolia’s Davaanasan Enkh Amar.

In the final group bout against China’s Juang Wang, Reetika raced to an 8-0 lead but the Chinese fought back and logged six straight points.

She effected another move at the dying moments but much to the relief of the Indian camp, that point was not awarded because it came at the end of the stipulated time.

In her semifinal, Reetikja recorded a comfortable 7-0 win against Chinese Taipei’s Hui Tsz Chang.

Mansi Ahlawat (62kg) also made it to last-four as she needed to win just one bout.

Up against Kazakhstan’s Irina Kuznetsova, she emerged a 6-4 winner but was outgunned by North Korea’s Hyon Gyong Mun, who was excellent in her defence, not giving any opportunity to attack to the Indian.

The only Indian wrestler who could not reach semifinals was Nisha Dahiya (68kg).

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh #Vinesh Phogat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Ex-cop’s son, out on bail, shot in Amritsar

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

3-time councillor Hardeep Singh Saini Akali Dal’s pick from Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: Chandigarh BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Ranjit Singh Dhillon is SAD candidate

Move door to door to boost elector turnout, admn tells election officials

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer, seek action

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor