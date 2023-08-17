Vinesh Phogat’s loss, Antim Panghal’s gain

PTI

New Delhi, August 16

Vinesh Phogat, who was given direct entry to the Asian Games, yesterday said that she won’t be able to compete at the quadrennial extravaganza in Hangzhou because of a knee injury, clearing the way for reserve Antim Panghal’s inclusion in the squad.

Vinesh, who won gold in the 2018 edition, said she suffered the injury on August 13 and will undergo surgery on August 17 in Mumbai. The development means that she will also miss next month’s World Championships, a qualifying event for the Olympics. The 19-year-old Antim, who is in Jordan to compete in the U-20 World Championships, will now represent India in the women’s 53kg category.

“It was my dream to retain my Asian Games gold medal for India which I won in 2018 in Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now,” Vinesh said.

