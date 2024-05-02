Vinicius on the spot

Munich, May 1
Vinicius Junior scored twice for Real Madrid to draw 2-2 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.
Bayern dominated but Madrid survived, and the contest is still wide open ahead of the return leg in Madrid on May 8.
With the focus on England stars Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, as well as Toni Kroos’ return to his former team, Vinicius emerged as the decisive figure on a night when his bright green boots were often a blur.
The Brazil forward opened the scoring against the run of play in the 24th minute and equalised with a coolly taken penalty in the 83rd after Leroy Sane and Kane had scored for Bayern.
“I think it’s a good result,” said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who led Bayern to the Bundesliga title in 2017. “It gives us faith and confidence for the second leg. It’s completely open.”
Kane’s goal, another penalty, was the England forward’s 43rd goal in 43 games for Bayern this season.
“It felt like the goals were scored when the other team was better,” Kroos said. “We’re pretty sure that we’ll advance at home.”
Bayern had appealed to fans to wear red to the game and the visitors must have felt they were playing in a red cauldron as they were greeted by deafening whistles from the majority of the 75,000 in the stadium.
“Real Madrid does this to teams, so we should not be too disappointed,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said. “I think we will be able to create chances in the Bernabeu. This is one of the most difficult places to win, yes, but it’s a challenge. That’s the beauty of it.” — AP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people are injured during the UCLA confrontation
Hope Palestine's application for UN membership will be reconsidered, endorsed: India
The US vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council on a P...
Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless
On Wednesday, over 80 schools in Delhi-NCR had received bomb...
Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, official says
Authorities had previously said an active shooter who never ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...