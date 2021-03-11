Viral video: Virat Kohli hits a six with his ‘Oo Antava’ dance from blockbuster ‘Pushpa’

Mumbai, April 28
The latest public figure to be bitten by the ‘Pushpa’ bug is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who was seen in a viral video grooving to the chartbuster track ‘Oo Antava’ from the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster.
The Pushpa craze is real!#ViratKohli grooves to Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava at a wedding and its a whole vibe! 💖💗— Pradeep_ Here (@Pradeep2You) April 28, 2022
Ma vodi dance 🥳🥳#AlluArjun @ThisIsDSP #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/NNL4guM5wP
Devi Sri Prasad, the music director of the film, also reacted to Virat’s performance on his composition. Speaking about the viral video, DSP said, “It’s a brilliant feeling for any musician to watch the greats of the country enjoy their music. It made me happy to watch Virat grooving to ‘Oo Antava’.”
Virat Kohli sent shockwaves across the Internet as he shook his leg to the track at Glenn Maxwell and his long-time girlfriend Vini Ramani’s wedding bash that was held in a bio-bubble.
Virat attended the wedding with his actress wife Anushka Sharma. Anushka even shared the picture of themselves from the wedding celebrations. Taking a quirky route, she wrote in the caption, “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife.” IANS
