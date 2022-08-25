Virat Kohli can’t pinpoint reason for poor form

PTI

New Delhi, August 24

Virat Kohli says he doesn’t find any particular pattern to his prolonged slump in form, unlike in 2014. However, he’s a problem-solver and has the ability to counter adversities — he couldn’t have come this far in international cricket without it.

The former India skipper has gone without an international hundred across the three formats for nearly three years, but he feels that there isn’t much scope for course-correction. The reason? Well, he isn’t having any particular technical problem, like the one he had during the England tour of 2014 when he was poking at deliveries in the off-stump channel.

“I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don’t want to put this phase behind me,” Kohli said on a TV show.

He then spoke about how a pattern of his dismissals was detected in England in 2014, and how after technical adjustments he scored nearly 600 runs during the tour of that country in 2018.

“What happened in England was a pattern, something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here,” Kohli noted.